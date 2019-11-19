Watch: Ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 match, Sunny Leone shows off her football control

Sunny Leone was present to cheer on her team, Delhi Bulls, as they faced the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League. The actress is the team’s brand ambassador, and while she clearly enjoys cricket, Leone showed spectators that’s she’s no slouch with a football either.

She posted a video on Instagram showcasing her skills, and in which she scored a goal. The video only added to the entertainment that the match provided. It had ended in a tie, with the Bulls and the Tigers splitting the points between them.