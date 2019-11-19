Cricket

Updated on

Watch: Ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 match, Sunny Leone shows off her football control

By FPJ Web Desk

The actress posted a video of her scoring a goal and celebrating on Instagram.

Sunny Leone cheers for Delhi Bulls
Sunny Leone cheers for Delhi Bulls
Photo Credit: Delhi Bulls/Twitter

Sunny Leone was present to cheer on her team, Delhi Bulls, as they faced the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League. The actress is the team’s brand ambassador, and while she clearly enjoys cricket, Leone showed spectators that’s she’s no slouch with a football either.

She posted a video on Instagram showcasing her skills, and in which she scored a goal. The video only added to the entertainment that the match provided. It had ended in a tie, with the Bulls and the Tigers splitting the points between them.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in