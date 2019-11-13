Want to see how pink ball behaves: Virat Kohli

The pink ball swings more than the red one but how it would behave after getting old, especially when dew will be a factor, is keeping India skipper Virat Kohli intrigued ahead of team's historic day-night Test against Bangladesh. The pink ball Test is still a few days away, but Kohli, on the eve of the series-opener, was busy answering questions related to the second Test starting November 22.

"I think it's a new way to bring excitement to Test cricket. The pink ball I played yesterday, I felt it swings a lot more as compared to the red ball because there's extra lacquer (quote of paint) on the ball which doesn't go away too fast. And the seam holds upright quite a bit. If the pitch has extra help for the bowlers, then they will be in the game, especially fast bowlers throughout the course of the Test match. I don't know how the old ball behaves because with the dew and the lacquer going off, it will be interesting to see how much the old ball does. With the pink ball having enough life in the pitch will be very important factor," skipper Kohli noted.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (C), Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammed Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Mustafizur Rahaman, Naeem Hasan, Saif Hasan, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat.