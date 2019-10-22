Virat Kohli bowls over journalist with his cheeky response on Dhoni!

Ranchi: After winning the third and final Test against South Africa on Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli was seen at his candid best at the post-match press conference.

As India ended up winning the third Test on the fourth day, a journalist asked Kohli whether he would use the saved time to meet the hometown boy, MS Dhoni? To make the entire room laugh out loud, Kohli replied: "He is back there in the change room. Come say hello".

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) shared the video on their Twitter handle and captioned the post as: "Reporter: When in Ranchi, a visit to the local boy's crib beckons? Virat: Be our guest #TeamIndia #INDvSA". South Africa was not able to last for long on day four of the third and final Test of the series.

Resuming the day at 132/8, South Africa managed to last just twelve balls as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem scalped the last two wickets of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.