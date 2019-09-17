Virat Kohli and selectors should decide on Dhoni’s future: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his views on MS Dhoni’s future and said that Virat Kohli and the selectors should take a call on MS Dhoni's future. He said, "I don't know what the selectors think, what Virat (Kohli) thinks. They are the important person, let them make the decision."

The second match of the T20I series is scheduled to take place tomorrow, September 18, in Mohali against South Africa and Ganguly believes India are the favourites to win the T20I and Test series. “India are favourites. India at home is a dangerous team. They are very hard to beat and that's been the case for years," Ganguly, who is the face of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, said at the announcement of the sixth edition of the event slated for December 15, according to news agency ANI.