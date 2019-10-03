Vijay Patil promises new look for MCA

Mumbai: Come October 4 (Friday evening), Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will witness a new horizon, as the presidential candidate Vijay Patil is all set to be declared officially as chief of this elite cricket association of the country.

A trustee and president of D.Y. Patil Sports Academy, Patil will head the MCA as it is understood that this time, no candidate has filed nomination for the post of president.

It may be recalled, Patil had last time unsuccessfully contested the polls losing to the eventual president and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. However, Pawar later resigned citing the Lodha panel reforms.

This time it is all clear as there is no one to oppose his candidature, and Patil is ready with his modus operandi of this association.

Among the many goals, promoting this game with transparency at the helm will be his top priority and there is good news for all former cricketers as he wants the legends of the game to come and take things forward.

Talking to Free Press Journal, with less than 48 hours before the judgment day, Patil said, “Mumbai has produced the best cricketers and it is time for them to come forward and share the dais for taking the game in the right direction.”

Many things will be taken up after the managing committee is formed, but as the chief of the association, Patil wants to get the sporting culture to return to the fold in the city.

“I would not say we have lost (sporting culture) but there are always new avenues which can be exploited not only in cricket but other sports as well,” said Patil, who has ample experience being at the helm of D. Y. Patil Sports Academy.

“Yes, I do know Rovers Cup is one championship which has drawn a lot of interest in the city. I would love to get it back. I will be in consultation with the officials at the Mumbai District Football Association and will assure the best in taking things forward,” he said, showing interest in other sports too.

Thanking all his people who supported him in this venture, he said, "It's truly a humbling experience. Members across all (groups), various stakeholders, have supported my candidature, and I'm delighted to be a part of the association."

"I feel greatly humbled because of the confidence that everyone has shown in me. It places a lot of responsibility on my shoulders. I will make sure that I can contribute positively for the game,” said Patil, adding that the pending outstanding amount by the MCA to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will also be looked into and that he is sure things will be cleared very soon.