'Uparwaale ke diye sab din mehr hain paji': Virat Kohli thanks Yuvraj Singh for birthday wish

On Tuesday, Team India skipper Virat Kohli turned 31 and the wishes started flowing from across the globe. Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter to wish Kohli with his sense of humour and wit.

Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of him alongside Virat Kohli and gave a caption to it, “Yeh bhi din they ! Aur ek aaj ka din hai ! Jahan bhi ho khush raho , God bless you always ! Happy birthday”