'Uparwaale ke diye sab din mehr hain paji': Virat Kohli thanks Yuvraj Singh for birthday wish

On Tuesday, Team India skipper Virat Kohli turned 31 and the wishes started flowing from across the globe. Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter to wish Kohli with his sense of humour and wit.
Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of him alongside Virat Kohli and gave a caption to it, “Yeh bhi din they ! Aur ek aaj ka din hai ! Jahan bhi ho khush raho , God bless you always ! Happy birthday”
Later, Virat Kohli thanked his former teammate for his wishes, saying by God's grace everyday has been a blessing. "Uparwaale ke diye sab din mehr hain paji. Rab rakha. Lots of love to you always," Virat Kohli wrote in his reply to Yuvraj's tweet.
Kohli recently led the Indian team to a record 11th consecutive Test series win at home with a 3-0 clean sweep against South Africa. He also became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a single decade. Kohli has been enjoying his break from the game with his wife Anushka Sharma as the two shared some pictures from their holiday in Bhutan.
