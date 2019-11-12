Too hot to handle: Deepak Chahar just took another T20 hat-trick

After cruising India to a victory in the series decider against Bangladesh with a brilliant hat-trick, Deepak Chahar claimed his second hat-trick in T20 cricket on Tuesday.

Chahar, who plays for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picked a hat-trick against Vidarbha.

Despite the hat-trick, Vidarbha managed to secure a victory over Rajasthan by one run (VJD method) in the rain-interrupted match.