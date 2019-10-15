The new BCCI team: Sourav Ganguly shares picture with Jay Shah and Co, thanks Anurag Thakur

Sourav Ganguly is set to be elected unopposed as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. On Tuesday, the Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly shared a picture with all men who are likely to hold respectable positions in the board.
Ganguly shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "The new team at @bcci...hopefully we can work well...Anurag Thakur thank you for seeing this through @ianuragthakur". In the picture, Ganguly can be seen with Jay Shah (set to become Secretary), Jayesh George (set to become BCCI Joint Secretary), Anurag Thakur and Arun Dhumal (set to become Treasurer).
In Ganguly, the BCCI will have its first President since Anurag Thakur was forced out in January 2017 following the appointment of the Committee of Administrator (CoA), which run the show for 33 months.
On Monday, speaking to reporters, he hinted at the turbulent times under CoA and his road map for the future. “I am taking over at a time when the BCCI has not been in the greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot. It’s a great opportunity for me to do something good. It’s a big responsibility because it is the biggest organisation in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge,” he said.
The foremost concern, he said was regarding the conflict of interest. “Cricketers are a part of the system but the numbers were not that much in the past. Conflict of Interest is an issue and I am not sure whether we will get the best cricketers. It really needs to be looked at. NCA, CAC, appointment of coaches… there has been an issue with everything. The house needs to be set in order,” he said.
Ganguly, however, will be able to serve as BCCI President only until September 2020. He has been holding posts in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as President. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.