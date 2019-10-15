The new BCCI team: Sourav Ganguly shares picture with Jay Shah and Co, thanks Anurag Thakur

In Ganguly, the BCCI will have its first President since Anurag Thakur was forced out in January 2017 following the appointment of the Committee of Administrator (CoA), which run the show for 33 months.

On Monday, speaking to reporters, he hinted at the turbulent times under CoA and his road map for the future. “I am taking over at a time when the BCCI has not been in the greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot. It’s a great opportunity for me to do something good. It’s a big responsibility because it is the biggest organisation in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge,” he said.

The foremost concern, he said was regarding the conflict of interest. “Cricketers are a part of the system but the numbers were not that much in the past. Conflict of Interest is an issue and I am not sure whether we will get the best cricketers. It really needs to be looked at. NCA, CAC, appointment of coaches… there has been an issue with everything. The house needs to be set in order,” he said.

Ganguly, however, will be able to serve as BCCI President only until September 2020. He has been holding posts in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as President. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.