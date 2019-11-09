Suryakumar Yadav unbeaten 81 help Mumbai's victory

Mumbai: Title favourites Mumbai continued its winning run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they notched up a eight-wicket win over Haryana, in their second league game here on Saturday.
Opting to field at the Wankhede Stadium here, Mumbai bowlers put up a splendid show to restrict the visitors to a modest 153-5.
Later, Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a mockery of the chase with his blistering unbeaten 81 off just 28 balls, as the domestic giants won with 4.2 overs to spare.
Haryana openers Shivam Chauhan (28) and Harshal Patel (33) conjured a 66-run stand for the first wicket, before pacer Tushar Deshpande (2-27) sent Chauhan back in the ninth over.
Immediately after, medium pacer Shubham Ranjane dismissed Patel, who gave a sitter to Sujit Naik.
Chasing a tricky 154-run target, Mumbai lost opener Jay Bista (13) early.
But then Aditya Tare (39 off 28 balls) and Surya (81 off 31 boys) stitched a match-winning 74-run second wicket stand to take the game away from Haryana.
Surya toyed with a listless Haryana attack as he hammered 11 fours and three sixes and made a case for himself for the T20 series against West Indies.
He was ably supported by Tare, who stuck six fours, as they did not allow the visitors to make a comeback.
Tare's departure did not deter Surya from playing his shots, who in company of Siddhesh Lad (16 not out) finished the game in 15.4 overs.
Brief Scores
Haryana 153-5 (Harshal Patel 33, Rahul Tewatia 29 n.o; Tushar Deshpande 2-27) lost to Mumbai 154/2 (Suryakumar Yadav 81 n. o, Aditya Tare 39; Arun Chaprana 1-31)
By eight wickets.
Assam 101-8 (Pallav Kumar Das 33, Wasiqur Rahman 26 n.o; Saransh Jain 3-13) lost to Madhya Pradesh 102-5 (Parth Sahani 27, Venkatesh Iyer 26; Abhilash Gogoi 3-24)
By five wickets.
Pondicherry 126-6 (Arun Karthik 73, Paras Dogra 13; Amiangshu Sen 3-20) bt Meghalaya 107-6 (Ravi Bhamidipati 51, Sanjay Yadav 31; R Vijay Kumar 2-20)
By 19 runs.
Mizoram 79-4 (Pawan Prasad 35, Lalhma Ngaiha 21; Akash Deep 2-9) lost to Bengal 82-1 (Vivek Singh 52, Shreevats Goswami 21 n.o; Abhay Kumar 1-5)
