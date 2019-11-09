Suryakumar Yadav unbeaten 81 help Mumbai's victory

Haryana openers Shivam Chauhan (28) and Harshal Patel (33) conjured a 66-run stand for the first wicket, before pacer Tushar Deshpande (2-27) sent Chauhan back in the ninth over.

Immediately after, medium pacer Shubham Ranjane dismissed Patel, who gave a sitter to Sujit Naik.

Chasing a tricky 154-run target, Mumbai lost opener Jay Bista (13) early.

But then Aditya Tare (39 off 28 balls) and Surya (81 off 31 boys) stitched a match-winning 74-run second wicket stand to take the game away from Haryana.

Surya toyed with a listless Haryana attack as he hammered 11 fours and three sixes and made a case for himself for the T20 series against West Indies.

He was ably supported by Tare, who stuck six fours, as they did not allow the visitors to make a comeback.

Tare's departure did not deter Surya from playing his shots, who in company of Siddhesh Lad (16 not out) finished the game in 15.4 overs.

Brief Scores

Haryana 153-5 (Harshal Patel 33, Rahul Tewatia 29 n.o; Tushar Deshpande 2-27) lost to Mumbai 154/2 (Suryakumar Yadav 81 n. o, Aditya Tare 39; Arun Chaprana 1-31)

By eight wickets.

Assam 101-8 (Pallav Kumar Das 33, Wasiqur Rahman 26 n.o; Saransh Jain 3-13) lost to Madhya Pradesh 102-5 (Parth Sahani 27, Venkatesh Iyer 26; Abhilash Gogoi 3-24)

By five wickets.

Pondicherry 126-6 (Arun Karthik 73, Paras Dogra 13; Amiangshu Sen 3-20) bt Meghalaya 107-6 (Ravi Bhamidipati 51, Sanjay Yadav 31; R Vijay Kumar 2-20)

By 19 runs.

Mizoram 79-4 (Pawan Prasad 35, Lalhma Ngaiha 21; Akash Deep 2-9) lost to Bengal 82-1 (Vivek Singh 52, Shreevats Goswami 21 n.o; Abhay Kumar 1-5)