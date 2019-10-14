South Africa's Keshav Maharaj ruled out of third Test

New Delhi: South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the upcoming third and final Test against India at Ranchi due to a shoulder injury, Cricket South Africa announced announced on Sunday.

Maharaj will be replaced by George Linde, who is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game. Maharaj, 29, had injured his right shoulder while fielding during Day 2 of the second test at Pune.