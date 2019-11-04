Sorry Virat, Shubman Gill just broke your long-standing Deodhar Trophy record

Punjab boy Shubhman Gill created history as he becomes the youngest captain at 20 years and 57 days to lead any team in the finals of Deodahar Trophy.

On Monday, Gill led India C against India B in the 47th Deodhar Trophy final played here at Jharkhand States Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi.

Earlier Virat Kohli held this record since the past 10 years when he had captained North Zone against West Zone in the 2009-10 season and his side won by 49 runs. At that time Kohli was 21 years and 142 days old.

However, Gill did not have the perfect outing with the bat as he was dismissed for one by India B pacer Mohammed Siraj where Gill tried to go for a big shot and lost his momentum in the big game.

Gill had smashed a century in his first game against India A scoring 143 from 142 balls with the help of 10 fours and six sixes. His knock helped his team to win by a huge margin of 232 runs.