Sorry David Warner, your daughter wants to be Virat Kohli

Australian batsman David Warner's daughter Indi Rae recently said she was Virat Kohli while playing a game of cricket.
David's wife Candice on Sunday took to Twitter and posted a video where Indi can be seen batting. She captioned the video as: "This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be @imVkohli." In the video, Indi can be heard saying 'I am Virat Kohli'.
Later David Warner himself posted the same post on Instagram and was amused about Indi's decision to be Virat Kohli as he captioned "I’m not sure about this one 😂😂. Indi wants to be virat.kohli Caption This??
Indian skipper Kohli is the number one batsman in the world in One-Day International cricket. However, in Test, he holds the second position, only after Australia's Steve Smith.
Warner is in a brilliant form in the shortest format of the game as he smashed one ton and two half-centuries against Sri Lanka in the recent three-match T20I series. Also, he remained unbeaten in all three matches.
Australia white-washed Sri Lanka in the series. Australia then won the three-match T20I series against Pakistan by 2-0 as the first match was abandoned.
