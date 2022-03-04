Shane Warne, Australian cricket legend, dies of ‘suspected heart attack’

Shane Warne, Australian cricket legend, died aged 52 on Friday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management confirmed in a statement to Australian media outlet Fox Sports. “The family requests aprivacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, many former cricketers took to Twitter and condoled the death of the legendary spinner.

"Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

"Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am. What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer," wrote Shoaib Akthar.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:



Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:58 PM IST