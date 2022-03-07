Shane Warne autopsy: Cricketing legend died from natural causes

An autopsy on cricket legend Shane Warne has confirmed the Australian cricket legend died from natural causes.

Thai police revealed the results of the autopsy on Monday, three days after Warne's shock death in the country just three days previous.

Warne's family have been informed and accept the finding, with the ex-Test star's body now due to be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to Australia where he will be given a state funeral.

"Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," Thai deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

"Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 01:44 PM IST