Senior player under scanner for flouting ‘family clause’

New Delhi: A senior member of the Indian cricket team has come under the scanner for violating BCCI's 'family clause' rules during the World Cup, where the team made a semi-final exit.

The player in question had specifically requested for his wife to stay with him for more than the permissible period of 15 days but it was shot down by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which had laid down the rules.

Now it has come to light that the player's wife stayed with him for the entire seven-week duration of the tournament without seeking permission from either the captain or the coach for her extended stay.

As per documents in possession of PTI, the CoA in its meeting on May 3 discussed the issue but eventually shot down the request. A BCCI source privy to the development confirmed to PTI, on conditions of anonymity, that such a violation indeed happened.

"Yes, the same player in question, who was categorically denied permission during May 3 meeting, violated the 15-day rule during the World Cup.

The question that arises here is whether the player in question had sought permission about the extra duration of stay of his wife from the competent authorities -- in this case the coach and the captain.

The answer is a 'No'," the official said. The matter is yet to be reported to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and questions have been raised as to why administrative manager Sunil Subramaniam did not veto the arrangement since it was his domain.

"What was Sunil Subramaniam doing? His job is not to monitor team's training sessions. The coach, captain and other support staff are there to oversee the arrangement. Hopefully, the CoA will take cognizance of the matter and seek a report from the manager," another BCCI official said.

By Kushan Sarkar