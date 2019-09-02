Save career of talented Bihar players: BCA

New Delhi: Despite the Committee of Administrators (CoA) accepting that there are internal issues within the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) that need to be looked into immediately

BCA president Jagnnath Singh has written to the CoA saying that nothing has changed and that the disqualified committee of the BCA led by Gopal Bohra and Rabi Shankar Prasad Singh are still calling the shots in all matters related to the BCCI.

In the letter, accessed by IANS, the BCA chief has once again requested the CoA to stop the injustice that is being carried out, which is also having an adverse impact on the young cricketers from the state. He also made his surprise known at how the BCCI is allowing the disqualified committee to run the show.