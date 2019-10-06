Rohit Sharma answers critics in best possible manner

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna on Sunday said that opening batsman Rohit Sharma answered his critics in the best possible manner by scoring centuries in both innings of the first Test match against South Africa.

His remarks came after the conclusion of the first Test match as India recorded a comprehensive 203-run win over South Africa at Visakhapatnam.

Rohit was exceptional in the match as he scored 176 in the first innings and then he went on to score 126 in the second innings. With this, he became only the second Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

"Rohit was opening for the first time. He scored centuries in both the innings and became only the second Indian to achieve this feat. There were questions over his spot as an opener but he answered his critics in the best possible manner," Khanna told ANI.

"South Africa surprised all of us in the first innings, but in the second innings, they capitulated. Shami bowled an inspiring spell. Their tailenders Muthuswamy and Piedt put up a spirited fight and obviously they will learn from it to come back stronger in the second match," Khanna said.

Ravindra Jadeja became the quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Tests while Ravichandran Ashwin became joint-fastest along with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to reach the milestone of 350 Test wickets.

-By Surinder Khanna