'Remember his name': When Aakash Chopra predicted great things for Deepak Chahar in 2010

27-year-old Indian pacer Deepak Chahar stunned the Bangladesh team in the third T20I by bagging 6 wickets and giving away only 7 runs. The unbelievable figures helped India not only win the game 30 runs but also seal the three-match series 2-1 at the VCA Stadium on Sunday.

The Rajasthan seamer also claimed a hattrick in his outstanding spell. His bowling figures are now the best ever figures in the history of T20 internationals, surpassing the previous record held by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who scalped 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Post the match, former India opener Aakash Chopra posted a tweet dating 9 October 2010. In his tweet, Chopra claims to have spotted a young talent. He writes, “I've spotted a young talent...Deepak Chahar in Rajasthan. Remember his name...you'd see a lot of him in the future :)”