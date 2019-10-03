RCA elections: High drama during nominations

Jaipur: A high voltage political drama was witnessed at the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) office on Wednesday on the last day of filing nominations for its elections.

Rameshwar Dudi, President of the Nagaur Cricket Association who was disqualified from participating in the polls on Tuesday, came to file his nomination papers against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots son Vaibhav Gehlot for the President's post, after being supported by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

However, by 4.30 p.m., he was declared disqualified thereby paving the way for Vaibhav to be elected the RCA President unanimously.

Earlier, Beniwal on Tuesday charged Ashok Gehlot with engaging in dirty politics and accused him of trying to remove Dudi. In his tweet, Beniwal appealed to RLP workers to come in high numbers to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium to show their support to Dudi.

"The dictator chief minister of Rajasthan first tried to do political murder of Dudi after making him lose the Nokha polls in Assembly election and now to make his son win as RCA president, he is trying to push Dudi behind by getting his son elected in an undemocratic manner.

This shall not be tolerated. RLP family members should come in large numbers to strategise further at SMS stadium," he had said in his tweet. As a huge crowd gathered at the stadium in the morning, massive police force was deployed there.