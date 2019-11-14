Ravichandran Ashwin backs permanent Test centres

Indore: Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday backed skipper Virat Kohli who feels there should be five permanent Test centres in the country.

Ashwin also opined Day-Night Tests is the way forward. India will take on Bangladesh in the second Test under lights for the first time at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22-26. In the first Test, India are already in the driver's seat after Day 1 here. They bowled out Bangladesh for 150 and were 86/1 at stumps, trailing by just 64 runs. Ashwin grabbed two wickets on the first day here including his 250th in home tests. "Every other Test playing nation generally has a certain pattern of playing Test cricket. They do know how the venue behaves, how the pitch behaves, how the games pans out. That's perennially how Test cricket works in most parts of the world. Even in India it was no exception.