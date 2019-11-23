Rahul Dravid gets nostalgic about 2001 epic Test at Eden Gardens against Australia

NCA coach Rahul Dravid while speaking at Eden Gardens for the historic Day-Night Test said that he would have loved to play the pink-ball Test.

Rahul Dravid was present at Eden Gardens as he was the part of the integral Test team that had defeated Australia at the same venue back in 2001. The entire team was called for felicitation and spoke in the 40 minutes supper break.

Rahul Dravid, who has been regarded as the wall of Indian batting line-up for his ability to block the balls and last on the ground for long hours has amassed 13,288 runs from 164 matches at an average of 52.31.

Dravid was delighted to see the crowd in the stands, around 40,000 crowd showed up in the afternoon session, later the numbers increased to 60,000 when the floodlights were turned on.

"Brings back some lovely memories and I’m so happy to be here. When you have 45-50,000 people it is amazing. It is an incredible atmosphere and lovely to see this kind of crowd. It is superb and what more can you ask for? I hope we can do this more often,” said the former captain.

Dravid had scored 180 runs against Australia in the second test where he had a 376-run stand with VVS Lakshman that turned the match completely in the hosts' favour as India went on to win the game by 171 runs.

"Would have loved to play Day-Night Tests. I always wanted to play in front of 40,000-50,000 people. When we played at the Eden Gardens in 2001, you had 100,000 people watching and that gave us joy,” Dravid mentions on playing the newest trend.

Dravid expressed his opinion comparing the red-ball with it's counterpart pink ball where the NCA coach explains how the roles of both balls are functioned at different timings.

"In the first two hours today we saw the Bangladesh batsmen struggle. They were out for 106. Before there was the effect of the new ball in the morning, now you will have the effect of the new ball in the morning, now you will have the effect in the evening session,” Dravid pointed out.