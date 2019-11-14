IND vs BAN: R Ashwin matches Muralitharan's record once again

India's off-breaker Ravichandran Ashwin joints Sri Lanka's legendary bowler Muttiah Muralitharan to become the joint-fastest bowler to pick 250 Test wickets at home.

On Thursday, during the first Test between India and Bagladesh, Ashwin cleaned the stumps of Bangladesh skipper Monimul Haque to claim him him as his 250th home wicket in Test cricket.

Ashwin broke a crucial partnership of Haque and Rahim (68) for the fourth wicket, that was taking Bangladesh to a reliable score.

Ashwin's first test wicket was West Indies' Darren Bravo, who was also bowled by the lanky spinner. Ashwin's best figures at home are 7/59 against New Zealand in 2016 at Holkar Cricket Stadium (Indore), the same venue where the first match is being played.

Last month Ashwin had equalled Muralitharan for claiming 350 test wickets in his 66th test against South Africa. Theunis de Bruyn was his 350th Test wicket.