Payyade Sports Club in last four

Mumbai: Payyade Sports Club notched up a five-wicket win over Kamat Memorial to book their place in the last four of the by five wickets in the 2nd Ajit Ghosh Memorial women’s T-20 cricket tournament at the Mahim Juveniles ground here on Friday.

After bundling out their rivals for 73, they cruised past the target in the 13th over in a Group A.

They face Gay Cavaliers while holders and group B toppers Mumbai Police Gymkhana play hosts Sporting Union Club in the other for a place in the final, in the tournament is being supported by Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation and LIC of India.

Electing to bat, Kamat Memorial lost an early wicket, but a 41 run stand between Riya Salunkhe (27) and Nidhi Dawda (27) enabled them to post 73 on board.