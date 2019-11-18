‘Ranu Mondal or Dhinchak Pooja?’: Twitter goes berserk during Jofra Archer’s Q&A session

England's bowling paceman Jofra Archer is set to comeout with a new video where he will be answering his fans' favourite questions. Barboda-born Archer, who plays for England asked his fans to send him questions for his Q & A video through his recent tweet.

Archer, 24, made his appearance in the 2019 World Cup just after he was eligible to play for England and picked 20 wickets in that tournament which was the hisghest by a English bowler.