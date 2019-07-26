One last hunt for Lion of Sri Lankan flag

Colombo: mSri Lanka will start looking to replace key wicket-taker Lasith Malinga when the shaggy-haired fast bowler calls it quits after the first one-day international against Bangladesh here on Friday.
Both teams go into the three-game series nursing a World Cup hangover, with Sri Lanka facing an especially tough rebuilding task with the loss of the instantly recognisable Malinga.
The blond-highlighted bowler with the distinctive sling action proved his enduring worth when he tormented England during the World Cup, taking four for 43 as Sri Lanka stunned the eventual champions in the group stage.
Malinga, 35, is Sri Lanka's third-highest ODI wicket-taker with 335 wickets from 225 matches, behind only Chaminda Vaas (399) and Muttiah Muralitharan (523). Malinga needs three wickets to overhaul Anil Kumble's 337 for ninth place on the international list.
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said finding a replacement for Malinga, who is retiring from one-day internationals, is just one of many challenges ahead following a disappointing World Cup.
"I think if you take the World Cup, we did fairly good. In patches we did really well and sometimes we didn't do very well," he said. "We know we need to find a wicket-taking bowler because Lasith Malinga is not available after this series.wi
"We need to find the bowlers who can take wickets in the middle part and the early overs. Those are the areas. I need some good youngsters, we need to groom some youngsters for the next World Cup," he said.
Coaching exodus
However, Sri Lanka's problems don't end there, as coach Chandika Hathurusingha and his assistants will be shown the door after the Bangladesh series because of their sixth-place finish in England.
Bangladesh, who finished eighth of the 10 teams, are also entering a new era after they sacked coach Steve Rhodes following the World Cup.
The visitors are also without key players, including skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and inspirational vice-captain Shakib Al Hasan. Mashrafe has a hamstring injury while Shakib, who scored 606 runs and claimed 11 wickets in the World Cup, is being rested.
Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, interim captain for the series, said Bangladesh's younger players will get a chance to impress.
A man for big stages
Malinga featured in four editions of the World tournament and his tally of 56 wickets in the tournament is bettered only by Glenn McGrath (71) and Muralitharan (68).
At the prime of his career, Malinga was Sri Lanka's major weapon in the World Cups - 2007 and 2011 - with the island nation finishing runners-up in both those events. His 31 wickets in these two World events were the second most for Sri Lanka behind Muralitharan's 38, and 18 more than any other pacer.
In fact, Malinga finished as the leading Sri Lankan pacer in each of the four World Cups he featured in. He is also the only bowler to take two hat-tricks in the history of the tournament, including four off four balls against South Africa at the Providence stadium in 2007.
His second hat-trick came against Kenya in the 2011 edition, in an innings where he registered his best figures in the format - six for 38.
Malinga ends his career as the second-highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy (25 wickets), behind only Kyle Mills (28). And the second highest in Asia Cup ODIs with 29 wickets, one behind Muralitharan's 30.