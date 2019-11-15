Not everyone can be Dhoni: Meghalaya keeper tries MSD’s ‘no-look’ runout, fails spectacularly

It’s not that easy to be MS Dhoni. Meghalaya keeper Puneet Bisht learnt that the hard way recently when he missed an easy run out chance against Madhya Pradesh during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The former Delhi keeper tried Dhoni’s trick but missed and the Madhya Pradesh batter went on to make 68 runs off 29 balls.

The incident took place in the 17th over of the MP innings when Patidar played a delivery from Sanjay Yadav. His partner was hesitant to go for as ingle and asked Patidar to stay back. The fielder was quick to throw the ball to Bisht who tried to pull of Dhoni’s no-look runout but ended up missing the stumps by a fair distance.