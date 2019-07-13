New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 Final match Playing XI, Dream 11 predictions

New Zealand had locked horns with England in the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at the Lord’s, London. England and New Zealand will battle it out for their maiden title. After 45 gruelling league games and two semifinals, the match between New Zealand and England will decide the new winner.

On Wednesday, the Kiwis confirmed their place in the World Cup final for the second edition in a row after their new ball bowlers – Matt Henry and Trent Boult tore through the Indian top order to set up an 18-run win. While England sealed a resounding eight-wicket victory over Australia in the second semifinal to secure their place in the summit clash on July 14.

Probable Playing XIs — New Zealand v England (Teams)

New Zealand (NZ) Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

England (ENG) Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

Dream XI Team

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer and Lockie Ferguson.