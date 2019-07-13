New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 Final live telecast, online streaming, live score, when and where to watch in India

Forty-six days after kicking off the World Cup against South Africa, England takes on New Zealand in the decider. The match will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, 3:00 pm IST. In this final of the World Cup 2019, the whole cricket fraternity is about to get their new title winner as both the sides have not won any of the season of Cricket World Cup so far.

In the second semi-final match of the tournament on Thursday, Australia was defeated at the hands of England by 8 wickets. Earlier in the first semi-final, New Zealand won against India by 18 runs. Now, the final will be played between England and New Zealand. England had faced huge criticism over the years for not winning the Cricket World Cup as they claimed that the game was introduced by them. On the other hand, Kiwis will also search for their debut title when they lock horns with England in the finals.

When and where will World Cup 2019 Final match between New Zealand and England be played?

New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 Final will be played at Lord's, London on July 14, 2019 from 3 PM (IST) onwards.

When and where to watch the World Cup 2019 Final match between New Zealand and England?

The match will live telecast on Star Sports network from 3 PM (IST) onwards. The match will live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch the live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Final match between New Zealand and England?

The match will live stream on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on www.freepressjournal.in.