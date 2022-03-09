New Zealand speedster Trent Boult gives bowling tips to Pakistan women’s all-rounder Fatima Sana

Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana, who was named ICC Emerging Player of the Year in 2021, had the chance to meet New Zealand bowling sensation Trent Boult.

Pakistan women's team is currently in New Zealand for the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.

The 20-year-old can be seen talking to the No.1 ranked ODI bowler and receiving some valuable bowling tips.

Pakistan have lost the first two matches of the tournament. India claimed a 107-run win while Australia outclassed them to bag a seven-wicket win.

They will now face South Africa on March 11 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Players also took part in an optional training session in the evening while some took part in a recovery gym session, and it was there that Sana met Boult who was also working out at the same gym.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 03:49 PM IST