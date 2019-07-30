'Miami bound': Virat Kohli, Indian cricketers share pictures before departing for month-long series against West Indies

"It baffles you as a player and team when such lies come out. It is bizarre, if the atmosphere in the team is not well, the team would not have been so consistent so far. We have climbed from No. 7 to No. 1. This cannot be done without the camaraderie between the players," he had said.

"In my opinion it's baffling to be honest. It's absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the sentiment is 'aap log kya khele (you guys played so well)'," Kohli said, reacting to the rift rumours. India's head coach Ravi Shastri also dismissed the rumours and said that there is no nonsense in the team. He also clearly highlighted that no individual is greater than the team. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.

