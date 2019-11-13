Love you brother, more power to you': Deepak Chahar's sisiter Malti shares heartfelt post for hat-trick hero

After cruising India to a victory in the series decider against Bangladesh with a brilliant hat-trick, making Deepak Chahar the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in men's T20 International cricket during the third and final T20I between India and Bangladesh in Nagpur on Sunday. For his efforts, the bowler received much-deserved congratulatory messages from cricket fans across including a special note penned by his sister Malti Chahar in an Instagram post.

"So so so so so proud of you. To the hat-trick and best figure 3.2-0-7-6 in international t20. OMG..I still have goosebumps @deepak_chahar9 love you brother. More power to you," Malti Chahar captioned a video snippet from the match, in which Deepak Chahar can be seen celebrating.