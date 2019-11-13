Love you brother, more power to you': Deepak Chahar's sisiter Malti shares heartfelt post for hat-trick hero

After cruising India to a victory in the series decider against Bangladesh with a brilliant hat-trick, making Deepak Chahar the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in men's T20 International cricket during the third and final T20I between India and Bangladesh in Nagpur on Sunday. For his efforts, the bowler received much-deserved congratulatory messages from cricket fans across including a special note penned by his sister Malti Chahar in an Instagram post.
"So so so so so proud of you. To the hat-trick and best figure 3.2-0-7-6 in international t20. OMG..I still have goosebumps @deepak_chahar9 love you brother. More power to you," Malti Chahar captioned a video snippet from the match, in which Deepak Chahar can be seen celebrating.
27-year-old Chahar's sensational bowling figures at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur brought Bangladesh down on its knees as the Indian pacer shattered several records in a match that was once in visitor's favour thanks to Mohammad Naim's (81 off 48) blinder.
Chahar ran through the Bangladeshi batting line up by bagging 6/7 in his four overs (3.2), taking a hat-trick to finish the business as the visitors tumbled and lost the match by 30 runs and series 2-1. This was Chahar's maiden five-wicket haul and his bowling figures on Sunday night happened to be the best T20I figures ever (3.2-0-7-6).
"I never thought of this, not even in my dreams. I have been trying to work hard since my childhood and my efforts have paid off," Chahar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
