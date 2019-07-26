Lasith Malinga’s farewell ODI: How to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh livestream

Sri Lanka will start looking to replace key wicket-taker Lasith Malinga when the shaggy-haired fast bowler calls it quits after the first one-day international against Bangladesh here on Friday. Both teams go into the three-game series nursing a World Cup hangover, with Sri Lanka facing an especially tough rebuilding task with the loss of the instantly recognisable Malinga. The blond-highlighted bowler with the distinctive sling action proved his enduring worth when he tormented England during the World Cup, taking four for 43 as Sri Lanka stunned the eventual champions in the group stage. Malinga, 35, is Sri Lanka's third-highest ODI wicket-taker with 335 wickets from 225 matches, behind only Chaminda Vaas (399) and Muttiah Muralitharan (523). Malinga needs three wickets to overhaul Anil Kumble's 337 for ninth place on the international list.

When and where will the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh be played?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will be played R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 26, 2019, Friday, from 2:30 PM IST and 9 AM GMT.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh?

The match will live stream on SonySix. You can even watch the live stream on Sony Liv.

(With inputs from AFP)