Jammu and Kashmir: Cricketer dies after getting hit by ball during match

Srinagar: A cricketer died after being hit in the neck by a ball during a match in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Jahangir Ahmad War, a resident of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, was playing in a cricket tournament in Anantnag, he said.

Although he was in full protective gear, War became unconscious after the ball hit him, officials said, adding that he was immediately taken to a medical facility, where he was declared brought dead.