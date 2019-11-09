'Jai Shri Ram': Virender Sehwag celebrates Ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Many leaders hailed the verdict. Also, Former Team India cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed his reaction on the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter soon after the verdict was announced and shared a picture of Lord Rama with the caption: “Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram”.