'Jai Shri Ram': Virender Sehwag celebrates Ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Many leaders hailed the verdict. Also, Former Team India cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed his reaction on the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.
Virender Sehwag took to Twitter soon after the verdict was announced and shared a picture of Lord Rama with the caption: “Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram”.
A period of 3-4 months is what the centre will get in order to formulate the scheme for setting up of a trust which will oversee the handing over of the disputed site to the Hindus for the construction of the temple. A suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at Ayodhya will also be finalised in this duration and it will be given to Sunni Wakf Board.
It was a unanimous verdict made by the 5-judge bench in the Supreme Court. The verdict came 9 years after the Allahabad High Court announced a three-way split into the case. The disputed 2.77 acres of land was divided among three parties – Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)