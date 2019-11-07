Is Sanju Samson going to play in today's T20I game against Bangladesh?

Sanju Samson is likely to make his place in India's playing XI for the upcoming second T20 International match against Bangladesh at SCA Stadium, Rajkot on Thursday.
Samson, who has been included in the 15-man squad for the Bangladesh series was seen on the bench in the first T20I game at Delhi, with Rishabh Pant standing behind the stumps as the first-choice wicketkeeper.
However, the Kerala born wicket-keeper batsman's tweet hints on his selection in the team. As the batsman has posted a picture where he was attempting for a catch in a practice session and his caption can be the evident thing for anyone to understand his comeback to the game as he writes "Match day.... Let’s goooooo ! #stronger&stronger #SAMSON"
The 24-year-old has played only one T20 game for India that came against Zimbabwe back in 2015 where he made only 19 runs from 24 balls. But his current form can be considered as a strong point for his selection in the team which lacks to convert quick runs in the top-order.
Samson added his name to the record books as he slammed a 129-ball 212 runs while playing for Kerala, his state team, in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy against Goa.
Samson could replace KL Rahul who made 15 off 17 balls striking at 88. India's slow batting was one of the reasons where they failed to post a competitive total in the first innings as they could only manage 148/6 at the end of 20 overs.
With Samson's addition, India's batting line-up becomes stronger in the middle order and it is expected the flowing of runs is consistent throughout the innings.
