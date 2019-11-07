Is Sanju Samson going to play in today's T20I game against Bangladesh?

Sanju Samson is likely to make his place in India's playing XI for the upcoming second T20 International match against Bangladesh at SCA Stadium, Rajkot on Thursday.

Samson, who has been included in the 15-man squad for the Bangladesh series was seen on the bench in the first T20I game at Delhi, with Rishabh Pant standing behind the stumps as the first-choice wicketkeeper.

However, the Kerala born wicket-keeper batsman's tweet hints on his selection in the team. As the batsman has posted a picture where he was attempting for a catch in a practice session and his caption can be the evident thing for anyone to understand his comeback to the game as he writes "Match day.... Let’s goooooo ! #stronger&stronger #SAMSON"