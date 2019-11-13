IPL: Kiwi pacer Trent Boult traded to Mumbai Indians before deadline

Defending champions Mumbai Indians has bought New Zealand pacer Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, just a day before IPL trade window shuts down.

Boult was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in 2018 IPL auctions for Rs 2.20 Crores and featured for them in 19 games picking 23 wickets in the two seasons.

Since Kagiso Rabada leads the bowling unit for Capitals in 2019, Boult hardly got enough games to play and could take only five wickets from five matches in 2019 season.

Apart from Delhi, Boult has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past.

In another trade deal, Rajasthan Royals have swapped all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham with Kings XI Punjab's Ankit Rajpoot.

Rajpoot, the right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018, has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets. He put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Royals had bought Gowtham for Rs. 6.2 Crores in 2018, while Rajpoot went to KXIP for INR 3 crores.