IPL 2022 predictions for teams and individual players

Cricket fans are waiting for IPL 2022 season and this year’s competition will be interesting because there are a lot of changes in teams. Two new franchises have joined IPL this season. Mumbai Indians, Chennai SuperKings, Royal Challengers and Kolkata Knight Riders remain the most popular teams but many individual players surprise cricket community with their stellar performance in each season. This season will be no different as there are a lot of talented young players, waiting to showcase their best at IPL.

Cricket fans can enjoy betting on the odds of their favorite teams and players on reliable sports-betting networks. With IPL tips , detailed information about teams and players, bettors can make informed choices and enjoy the game while earning some quick cash.

IPL is an excellent platform for young and experienced players to showcase their talent. Every cricket fan knows and admires MS Dhoni as he has led India to victory in many difficult and stressful situations. Dhoni knows how to best use the players he has, in order to win the match. He has been leading Chennai SuperKings and the team has performed really well under his leadership. Similarly, IPL has given us many star performers like Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Shikhar Dhawan.

Tata Group is sponsoring this year’s IPL Championship and the current season will kick-off with first match between Chennai SuperKings and Kolkata Knight Riders on 26 March at Wankhede Stadium. For the current season, Dream11, Unacademy, Swiggy, RuPay, CRED and UPSTOX are official partners.

The IPL 2022 season auction has witnessed a strong interest from teams. With Ishan Kishan fetching INR 15.25 crore during auction in the current season, the stakes are high. For the first time in IPL history, 11 players have been auctioned for more than 10-crore. Cricket fans will be able to enjoy IPL in India this year. Last year’s IPL had been shifted to UAE due to high number of COVID-19 cases in India. All the matches this year will be hosted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Predictions for IPL 2022 for teams

Mumbai Indians and Chennai SuperKings have been the most successful teams. So, it comes as no surprise that they have a huge fan following. While many cricket fans just feel that these two teams have high chances of winning, there can be surprises. Cricket fans are also well aware that outcome of a match can change at any moment.

It is not easy to predict the winner for IPL but teams with strong player line-up are definitely having an advantage. Out of 217 total matches played, Mumbai Indians have won 125 matches with winning rate of 58 percent. Chennai SuperKings has won 117 matches out of 195 played in IPL so far with 60 percent winning rate. KKR has winning rate of 50.4 percent with 107 wins out of total 212 matches played. Royal Challengers Bangalore has won 98 out of 212 total matches played in IPL so far.

After the launch of IPL Fantasy League, cricket fans have been busy predicting the winner in the upcoming IPL season. While match predictions are interesting, they can also lead to intense debate between cricket fans. In the past, debates used to mainly happen among friends but with internet, the debate has shifted to social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook communities and internet forums.

Players to watch in Tata IPL 2022

IPL 2022 has many big names playing. Virat Kohli has been among the most successful batsmen with 199 innings and total 6283 runs. Shikhar Dhawan has scored 5784 runs in 191 innings. Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, David Warner, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle are among other successful batsmen.

Among bowlers, Lasith Malinga leads IPL with 170 wickets in 122 matches, followed by Dwayne Bravo with 167 wickets in 151 matches. Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine are the players to watch out for.

It is not easy to predict the chances of winning of any team in IPL or any other cricket tournament. And, this is exactly what makes the game of cricket so interesting for cricket fans all over the world. All cricket fans will agree that the best performing team, in its top form, will win the title.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:33 PM IST