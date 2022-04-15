IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Kane Williamson wins the toss, elects to bowl first; Aaron Finch replaces Ajinkya Rahane for KKR

e-Paper Get App
SRH bounced back after losses in their first two matches to win two on the trot. Meanwhile, KKR will be eager to get back to winning ways after losing their previous match at the same venue

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:18 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson on Friday won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

SRH bounced back after losses in their first two matches to win two on the trot. Meanwhile, KKR will be eager to get back to winning ways after losing their previous match at the same venue.

Playing XI

SRH - A Sharma, A Markram, K Williamson (c), R Tripathi, N Pooran (wk), S Singh, M Jansen, J Suchith, B Kumar, T Natarajan, U Malik

KKR - A Finch, V Iyer, S Iyer (c), S Jackson (wk), N Rana, A Russell, P Cummins, S Narine, A Khan, V Chakaravarthy, U Yadav

PITCH REPORT:-

Simon Doull: "Looks like a magnificent surface. Lovely grass coverage on it, and really nice pace on offer. Good pace, good bounce. Batters have made the most of scoring runs in the early stages here. It's harder to score in the death overs. Dimensions - 68 metres on one side away to point - not a very big hit down there at all and over third man it is very small. But 81 metres to the leg-side and a huge hit out to cow corner (89 metres). Bat first, put runs on the board and if you get 185-190, you'll be okay. It's a really good surface. Don't worry about batting first."

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:18 PM IST