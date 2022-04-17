IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings post 169/5 against Gujarat Titans on the back of Ruturaj Gaikwad's 73

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a scintillating half-century as his team posted 169 for five against Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Sunday.

Gaikwad slammed five sixes and as many fours in his 48-ball innings, while Ambati Rayudu hit 46 off 31 with the help of four hits to the fence and two maximums.

Gujarat Titans pulled things back when by giving away only just 45 off the last six overs.

For the Titans, Alzarri Joseph (2/34) took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami (1/20) and Yash Dayal (1/40) claimed one each.

After the match, Gaikwad said he was a little disappointed as felt the team is still 10-15 runs short.

"Good to get some hit under the belt. Little disappointed that I couldn't finish, we are still 10-15 short, but wicket is on the slower side, so we are looking to field well. There are lot of positive people around CSK management and set-up, I feel pretty much lucky to be here so they help me to stay positive. Things happen in cricket, just try and stay positive. We are just looking to time the ball as I said the wicket is slightly on the slower side. We would have taken the (the total) before toss. One boundary is short and we need to bowl and field really well as well. There was some seam movement and it was slightly two-paced and I am hoping it will stay that way for the second innings as well," he said.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:32 PM IST