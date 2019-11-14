IPL 2020: List of players traded from Mayank Markande to Ajinkya Rahane before IPL auctions

Coming to Mayank Markande, who was bought by Capitals after they released all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians in early August this year, only to be traded twice in the IPL window.

The only reason Capitals releasing two spinners for the star batsman was the inclusion of the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 1.5 crores along with left-arm orthodox bowler Jagadeesha Suchith. Just a few days after Ashwin was signed by Capitals, the Northern franchise released left-arm seamer Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians.

The defending champions brings back local boy Dhawal Kulkarni from Rajasthan Royals after the medium-pacer spent four seasons with Royals and two years with Gujarat Lions.

In another deal, Rajasthan Royals swapped all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham with Kings XI Punjab's Ankit Rajpoot.

Here is the summary for the list of players traded in the IPL transfer window:-

1) Sherfane Rutherford-Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians (Rs 6.2 crore) 2) Mayank Markande- Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals (1.4 crores) 3) Ravichandran Ashwin- Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals (7.6 crores) 4) Jagadeesha Suchith- Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab (Rs 20 lakh) 5) Trent Boult - Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians 6) Ankit Rajpoot - Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals 7) Krishnappa Gowtham - Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab 8) Ajinkya Rahane - Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals 9) Rahul Tewatia - Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals 10) Dhawal Kulkarni - Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians