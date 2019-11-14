IPL 2020: List of players traded from Mayank Markande to Ajinkya Rahane before IPL auctions

Delhi Capitals completes another successful deal in IPL trade window after they roped in Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals in exchange of spinning duo Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande on Thursday, the day when IPL trade window shuts down.
Ajinkya Rahane joined Rajasthan Royals in 2011 and was associated with the team for seven seasons, he was the leading run-scorers for Royals in 2012 scoring 560 runs from 16 innings at the strike rate of 129.33. Rahane led Royals in 2018 edition and helped them to qualify for the playoffs and got knocked out in eliminator by KKR. Rahane leaves Royals with their highest-run getter of all time with 3098 runs.
Coming to Mayank Markande, who was bought by Capitals after they released all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians in early August this year, only to be traded twice in the IPL window.
The only reason Capitals releasing two spinners for the star batsman was the inclusion of the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 1.5 crores along with left-arm orthodox bowler Jagadeesha Suchith. Just a few days after Ashwin was signed by Capitals, the Northern franchise released left-arm seamer Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians.
The defending champions brings back local boy Dhawal Kulkarni from Rajasthan Royals after the medium-pacer spent four seasons with Royals and two years with Gujarat Lions.
In another deal, Rajasthan Royals swapped all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham with Kings XI Punjab's Ankit Rajpoot.
Here is the summary for the list of players traded in the IPL transfer window:-
1) Sherfane Rutherford-Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians (Rs 6.2 crore) 2) Mayank Markande- Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals (1.4 crores) 3) Ravichandran Ashwin- Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals (7.6 crores) 4) Jagadeesha Suchith- Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab (Rs 20 lakh) 5) Trent Boult - Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians 6) Ankit Rajpoot - Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals 7) Krishnappa Gowtham - Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab 8) Ajinkya Rahane - Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals 9) Rahul Tewatia - Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals 10) Dhawal Kulkarni - Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians
