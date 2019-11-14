IPL 2020: 3 players likely to replace Ravichandran Ashwin as KXIP captain

Ravichandran Ashwin recently completed a successful move to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab after he led the side for two seasons in 2018 and 2019.

According to the deal, Capitals gave Rs. 1.5 crores to Kings XI Punjab along with left-arm spinner Jagadessha Suchith to bring the off-breaker at Delhi. Ashwin's new francise will pay him Rs. 7.6 crores, the same price for which KXIP bought him during the 2018 IPL auctions.

Ashwin led Punjab in 28 matches for the past two seasons where he could win only 11 matches for his side.

The team started the tournaments well under Ashwin as they grabbed early wins but they failed to carry the momentum in both the seasons. KXIP finished on seventh (2018) and sixth(2019) positions on the points table.

However, Ashwin's move to Capitals vacates the captaincy post for the team. It will be a big role for someone to fill for that team which is yet to lift the trophy and the last time they qualified in the playoffs was in 2014 under Geroge Bailey's captaincy.

Let us look at three potential candidates who can lead KXIP in IPL 2020-

1) KL Rahul

The Karnataka born has been the top-most run-scorer for the Northern franchise putting 659 & 593 runs in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Rahul has shone for his side hitting quick runs at early stage and getting them to post competitive totals.

He justified his batting skills after he registered his maiden IPL hundred against Mumbai Indians in 2019 at Wankhede Stadium. He smashed all-rounder Hardik Pandya for 25 runs with 3 sixes and a four in the 19th over.