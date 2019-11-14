IPL 2020: 3 players likely to replace Ravichandran Ashwin as KXIP captain

Ravichandran Ashwin recently completed a successful move to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab after he led the side for two seasons in 2018 and 2019.
According to the deal, Capitals gave Rs. 1.5 crores to Kings XI Punjab along with left-arm spinner Jagadessha Suchith to bring the off-breaker at Delhi. Ashwin's new francise will pay him Rs. 7.6 crores, the same price for which KXIP bought him during the 2018 IPL auctions.
Ashwin led Punjab in 28 matches for the past two seasons where he could win only 11 matches for his side.
The team started the tournaments well under Ashwin as they grabbed early wins but they failed to carry the momentum in both the seasons. KXIP finished on seventh (2018) and sixth(2019) positions on the points table.
However, Ashwin's move to Capitals vacates the captaincy post for the team. It will be a big role for someone to fill for that team which is yet to lift the trophy and the last time they qualified in the playoffs was in 2014 under Geroge Bailey's captaincy.
Let us look at three potential candidates who can lead KXIP in IPL 2020-
1) KL Rahul
The Karnataka born has been the top-most run-scorer for the Northern franchise putting 659 & 593 runs in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Rahul has shone for his side hitting quick runs at early stage and getting them to post competitive totals.
He justified his batting skills after he registered his maiden IPL hundred against Mumbai Indians in 2019 at Wankhede Stadium. He smashed all-rounder Hardik Pandya for 25 runs with 3 sixes and a four in the 19th over.
Apart from his batting prowess, the 27-year-old also keeps the wickets for Priety Zinta owned team. As a wicket-keeper has a better view of the field and is expected to cordinate with his bowlers according to the batsmen's movements.
Rahul is the most likeliest player to get team's top position on the field. Another advantage Rahul takes over his contender is that he is part of India's national squad and can communicate with local boys effectively.
2) David Miller
The South African batsman is the senior-most player of the team, playing since 2012. Miller has played 79 matches for Punjab and was also appointed as team's captain in the 2016 season.
Under Miller's captaincy, KXIP won only four times out of their fourteen games and finished at the bottom of the table with eight points. The following season, Miller was replaced with Australia's Glenn Maxwell as leader of the team.
The left-hander is a hard striker of the ball and one of the best finishers in the T20 format. He can be considered for the captaincy role having led the team earlier and also is aware about the home conditions very well than any other player in the side.
The southpaw has accumulated 1850 runs from 79 games at the strike rate of 138.78.
3) Chris Gayle
The swashbuckling West Indies who can still clear the fence with his muscle power and strength even at 40 is known to be one of the best T20 players of all time.
Gayle has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in the 12 editions of IPL. But the Windies superstar has never led any of the side in IPL.
It could be his first captaincy role, if Kings XI Punjab team management loos at his experience around the globe with the Jamaican guiding home team Jamaica Tallawahs as champions twice in the Carribean Premeier League.
Gayle was also the skipper of Vancouver Knights that won the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada in 2018.
