Injury-hit Wriddhiman Saha doing well: BCCI

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha is doing well after having a ball impact on his right ring finger, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.
"Wriddhiman Saha had a ball impact on his right ring finger. He is being treated and is doing well. He will be assessed tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," BCCI said in a statement.
Saha was replaced by Rishabh Pant on day three of the third Test match against South Africa.
