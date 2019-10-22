Injury-hit Wriddhiman Saha doing well: BCCI

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha is doing well after having a ball impact on his right ring finger, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

"Wriddhiman Saha had a ball impact on his right ring finger. He is being treated and is doing well. He will be assessed tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," BCCI said in a statement.

Saha was replaced by Rishabh Pant on day three of the third Test match against South Africa.