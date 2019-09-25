Injuries part & parcel of sport, says Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to minor stress fracture in his lower back, on Wednesday said that 'injuries are part and parcel of the sport' and he is recovering well to make a comeback.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high and I am aiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback," Bumrah tweeted.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old was replaced by Umesh Yadav in the Test squad. The Indian side will play three Test matches in the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).