Indian women beat West Indies by 7 wickets to seal T20I series

Providence: The fast-rising Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat after India's spinners wreaked havoc to set up a series-clinching seven-wicket win over the West Indies in a low-scoring third women's T20 International here.

The spinners restricted West Indies to a paltry 59 for 9 in the stipulated 20 overs before Rodrigues played an unbeaten innings of 40 (51 balls) to take India home with 20 balls to spare and for the loss of just three wickets.

The triumph sealed India's second consecutive T20 series win. They had beaten South Africa at home last month.

Spinners Radha Yadav (2/6), Deepti Sharma (2/12), Poonam Yadav (1/8) and Anuja Patil (1/13) were the architect of the win that reaffirmed India's supremacy over West Indies.