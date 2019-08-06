India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Guyana weather forecast: Rain likely to play spoilsport

Having already clinched the series, India would look to test its bench strength today in the third and final T20 International of the tour. Team India will take on West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium today. However, the weather may not be kind to either team, with showers expected at some point in the day.

Before the match starts, the region is expected to see some heavy rain from 7 in the morning to 9 AM. The chances of rain, however, go down as the day proceeds. The match starts at 10:30 AM local time and AccuWeather has predicted 34-40% chance of rain between 10 and 11 AM. The temperature is expected to hover around 28-30 degree Celsius. As per AccuWeather projections, there is a forecast of scattered thunderstorms right throughout the day. Although the percentage of precipitation does decrease as the day wears on, there could be rain interruptions during the match.

AccuWeather further states that showers are expected at around 9 am so the match could start late. Rain is also predicted later in the day which could make things difficult for match officials.

After Sunday's win, skipper Virat Kohli hinted that he might experiment with the line-up in Tuesday's game. "Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games, gives the cushion," skipper Kohli had said.

Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer -- who till now haven't got a chance to play -- are likely to get a place in the playing XI in Guyana. With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failing in the first two matches, it might be possible that K.L. Rahul could be roped in his place. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be rested to give Deepak a crack while Rahul could replace either Krunal Pandya or Washington Sundar.

On the other hand, Windies -- who have already lost the series -- will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high, before taking on the Men in Blue in the three ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series.

