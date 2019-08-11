India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Trinidad weather forecast: Clear skies with minimal chance of rain

India and West Indies will resume the three-match ODI series with the second match of the series scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The ODI series opener was a washed-out affair between both the sides as rain gods decided not to show any mercy.

However, the weather forecast for the second ODI match at Port of Spain, Trinidad looks positive. As per Accuweather, the weather forecast suggests a partly cloudy day in the morning and in the afternoon. But the chances of rainfall lies low between 20 per cent in the early mornign hours to going down to 7 per cent by the afternoon. The day will see sunny skies with temperatures in the range of 30 to 32 degrees throughout the day time. The humidity will be hovering around 70 per cent making it tough for the players from both sides in the field.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was particularly unhappy with the end result of the first ODI as he said during the post match presentation that a rain-affected match is the worst part of cricket. “It’s probably the worst part of cricket, a stop-start is never a good feeling. Either it should rain out or play the full game. The more stops you have, the more you want to be careful to ensure that the players don’t injure themselves,” the skipper said.