India vs South Africa: Watch Virat Kohli take Jadeja's signature sword celebration to the next level

With India continued to pile on the runs in the ongoing Ranchi Test against South Africa, Indian skipper Virat Kohli enjoyed the most from the dressing room. Virat Kohli from the dressing room joined in the celebrations and added a new twist to Ravindra Jadeja's sword-wielding with a horse-riding gesture.
The incident took place in the 112th over of India’s innings when the debutant George Linde was delivering his 29th over. The bowler missed his line and Jadeja easily tickled the ball down the leg-side to run for a couple of runs. He was on 49 then and the shot also helped him reach his 13th half-century in Tests.
After reaching the landmark, Ravindra Jadeja came up with his trademark sword celebration. Virat Kohli from the dressing room joined in the celebrations and added a new twist to Jadejs's sword-wielding with a horse-riding gesture.
India elected to bat first after winning the toss were reeling at 39/3 before Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane had resurrected the hosts with a 267-run stand for the fourth wicket. Sharma scored his maiden Test double century (212) while Rahane scored his 11th century in red-ball cricket (115). After Jadeja's dismissal, Umesh Yadav who had come out at number nine played a stellar cameo of a 10-ball 31 which included five sixes at a strike rate of 310. After Yadav departed, India declared their innings at 497/9. The visitors' first innings began on a horrendous note as they were reduced to 9/2 before bad light stopped play on Day 2.