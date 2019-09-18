India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Mohali weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport again?

The first match of India’s home season was washed away at Dharamsala owing to incessant rains. But the second match against South Africa is likely to be played for a full 40-over. In good news for the fans as the weather is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day.

As per the forecast, the India-South Africa clash is expected to begin in clear conditions. The temperature will hover around 30°C, but there will be no respite for the players as far as the humidity (which reads around 70-75%) is concerned. Light south-easterly and east-southeasterly winds are expected right through the evening and the precipitation levels will remain low.

According to Indian Express, the PCA stadium in Mohali has generally been batsmen’s paradise. The four T20Is played on the venue has seen an average run rate of 9.10. It might be too early to say but expect the batsmen to call the shots on Wednesday as well.

Till date, the lowest innings total in Mohali is 158/5 – by Pakistan against New Zealand in 2016 World Cup. On the other hand, the highest has been 211/4 – chased down by India against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the venue in 2009.