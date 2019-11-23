India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli breaks another major Ricky Ponting record as Test captain

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored his 27th Test century in the historic pink-ball test against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the second test at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Kohli, whose overnight score was 59 runs from 93 balls, took 66 balls more to reach the three-figure mark. He nudged Taijul towards leg-side to pick a couple of runs moving his score from 99 to 101 to become the first batsman to score a hundred from India in Day-Night Test cricket.

The 31-year-old once again broke former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's record of 19 test centuries as a captain. Kohli has accumulated 20 Test centuries in his captaincy tenure, five lesser than South Africa's Graeme Smith who stands at the top with 25 hundreds as South Africa's all time successful captain.

On Thursday, Kohli became the fastest captain to reach 5000 Test runs surpassing Ponting's acheivement in 97 innings. The Delhi boy just took 86 innings to reach the feat.

