India vs Bangladesh: Twilight training for first pink-ball Test

Aiming to get used to the "twilight" ahead of the country's first pink-ball Test at an historic Eden Garden, Team India have decided to extend their stay here in Indore by two days. During their stay, team will have a full-fledged training under lights from Sunday.

Even the Bangladesh team has also decided to stay back and utilise the time and trained under the lights. Source who confirmed the development on condition of anonymity informed that both the teams will stay in the city for next couple of days. During their stay, their main focus will be "twilight zone" as something that cricketers who have played with the pink ball, have acknowledged to be very challenging. Source added that the teams expected to leave for Kolkata either on November 18 evening or on November 19 morning and train at the Eden Gardens for the next two days.